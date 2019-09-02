Davis-Rea LTD Has Lifted Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position by $808,990 as Share Value Rose; Castleark Management Holds Holding in Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 77,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 254,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 177,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 185,663 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Director of Benefits and Wellness Misty Guinn, Receives Employee Benefit News Judge’s Choice Benny Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8,520 shares to 132,104 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,453 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

