Davis-Rea LTD Has Lifted Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding by $808,990; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 600,586 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,053 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.17% or 3.35M shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Swiss Bancorp holds 1.13M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 514,650 shares. 36,125 are owned by South State. Moreover, Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fdx owns 12,917 shares. Diversified holds 8,312 shares. Cetera Advsr invested in 9,841 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Indiana Tru And Invest Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Altfest L J Inc accumulated 0.34% or 7,896 shares. Garrison Bradford & accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Woodstock Corp holds 25,808 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 3,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 188,649 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $205.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,179 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TDTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 0.06% or 4,865 shares. Synovus holds 179,092 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Golub Gp Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 24,122 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 1.21% or 81,400 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,292 shares. Peoples Fin Ser Corporation holds 2.73% or 51,301 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 12,158 shares. Cap reported 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill Cap owns 45,671 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 8.75 million shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Co reported 6,678 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc stated it has 52,116 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,989 shares. C Worldwide Gru A S holds 4.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.75M shares.