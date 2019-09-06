Davis-Rea LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Raytheon Co. (RTN) as Market Value Rose; Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Its Cdw Com Com (CDW) Holding by $1.08 Million; Stock Price Rose

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 535,101 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0.34% or 671,361 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 25,352 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 10,500 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 0% or 25 shares. King Wealth holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,811 shares. 4,391 are owned by Schmidt P J Invest Management. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 5,880 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt holds 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,110 shares. 51,873 were reported by Bluecrest. The Maryland-based Heritage Investors Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jnba Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 6,744 shares stake. National Asset Mngmt holds 7,703 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.03% or 24,144 shares. American Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,952 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 572,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 14,424 shares. 469,946 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 18,897 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc invested in 0% or 293 shares. 841,363 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability owns 164,791 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 90,099 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 150,168 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6,847 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company reported 1.37 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 19.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.