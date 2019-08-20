Davis-Rea LTD Has Increased Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake by $808,990 as Share Price Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position by $9.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 909,704 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $185.33. About 1.62M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 11,148 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,148 shares. Cibc owns 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 47,322 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 73,804 shares or 1.88% of the stock. 658,008 are held by Citigroup. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Skylands holds 0.94% or 37,250 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 64,024 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 526,036 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc, Texas-based fund reported 4,109 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc owns 9,841 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 29,656 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 12,039 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,019 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 89,640 shares. Argent Tru holds 8,839 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Td Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 29,308 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur reported 14,009 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.25% or 108,006 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 59,434 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,376 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Com has 765 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Us Bank De holds 73,190 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Ltd has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 413,089 shares.