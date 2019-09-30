Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stake; KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (KBCSF) SI Decreased By 0.47%

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 7,191 shares as Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 212,595 shares with $12.42 million value, down from 219,786 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now has $106.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 587,360 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES

KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. KBCSF’s SI was 658,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 661,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3294 days are for KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s short sellers to cover KBCSF’s short positions. It closed at $63.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $26.81 billion. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products. It has a 9.95 P/E ratio. KBC Group NV serves clients through a network of approximately 1,500 bank branches, as well as through insurance networks and electronic channels primarily in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Ireland.

