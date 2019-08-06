Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Raised Position in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,179 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Btc Mngmt holds 0.62% or 15,806 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 144,444 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 43 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.33% or 3,436 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 12,344 shares. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has 1.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 49,679 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 2.43% or 180,442 shares. 2,087 are owned by Fincl Services Corp. 23,758 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Invest Adv. Clough Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc owns 0.81% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 66,013 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 1.66% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.78% or 11,237 shares. Professional Advisory Services accumulated 1,426 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btc Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Tru Bancshares holds 81,133 shares. American Assets Invest Ltd Liability holds 1.61% or 52,500 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt owns 58,907 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 2,600 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,800 shares. 43,160 were reported by Valueworks Limited Liability Company. Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 66,617 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Assocs Inc reported 72,950 shares stake. Farmers Comml Bank holds 1.85% or 17,874 shares.