Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased By $2.60 Million Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Has 1.88 Sentiment

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 29.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 49,072 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 114,625 shares with $6.16 million value, down from 163,697 last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $68.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 583,606 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 139 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 74 sold and reduced holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 31.00 million shares, up from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Paylocity Holding Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 56 Increased: 83 New Position: 56.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37 million for 201.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 461,273 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN

Parametrica Management Ltd holds 36.05% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 2,259 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 55,948 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 2.68% invested in the company for 577,467 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has invested 2.56% in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 672,805 shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 99.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 36.17% above currents $56.18 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28.