Davis-Rea LTD Has Boosted Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding by $808,990 as Share Value Rose; As Progressive Ohio (Call) (PGR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Trimmed Its Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 107,036 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 728,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 367,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 106,357 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.74 million for 14.66 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37M shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 253,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

