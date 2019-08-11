Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.66 Million; Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Holder Franklin Resources Cut Its Stake by $4.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 284,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.36M, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 2.25 million shares traded or 46.21% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 113,633 shares to 18.43 million shares, valued at $1.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

