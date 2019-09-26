Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $380,000 as Share Value Declined; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Market Valuation Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered by $4.10 Million Its Position

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 13,541 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 18,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 157,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Stock Will Benefit From Higher Oil Prices – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.20 million shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $272.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.