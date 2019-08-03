Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Its Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Position by $1.51 Million; Share Value Rose; Contravisory Investment Management Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 228,534 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 3,800 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 84,573 shares stake. Park Oh reported 51,153 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 13.19 million shares. Axel Capital Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 89,368 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.93 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs owns 30,500 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Bartlett holds 0.03% or 3,834 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.21% or 39,389 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blair William & Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hirtle Callaghan Com Llc has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio.