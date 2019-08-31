Davis-Rea LTD Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.66 Million as Share Price Rose; London Co Of Virginia Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Stock Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 68,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.