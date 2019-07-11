Davis-Rea LTD Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.66 Million; Hwg Holdings LP Increased Position in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA)

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 9.05M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) by 935900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.87% or $12.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.51. About 1.39M shares traded or 107.14% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us Inc has 0.34% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 0.26% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Citigroup has 27,805 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 744,609 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 14,200 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 4.90 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,621 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 21,729 shares. 339,580 are owned by Scout Invs. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,473 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares to 4,415 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,158 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Put Zebra Technologies On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nemours Children’s Health System Improves Patient Care and Collaboration with Zebra Technologies – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 24.05 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.