Davis-Rea LTD Cut Its Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Position by $1.51 Million; As Office Depot (ODP) Share Price Declined, Kepos Capital LP Lifted Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 5.32 million shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP)

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 129,102 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 07/03/2018 Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard launches line extension to BIP CVC; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-$10 billion worth of Brookfield deals in Brazil; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9,874 shares to 2,028 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 11,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,166 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot: 3Q18 Results May Have Proved Me Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “BofA: Office Depot-Alibaba Partnership Another Chapter In Retailer’s ‘Compelling Transformation Story’ – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Office Depot Launches ‘Back to School Proud’ Campaign to Give Students the Advantage They Need to Succeed With Must-Have Supplies, Tech and Furniture – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alibaba and Office Depot Are Forging an Alliance – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 35,589 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 182,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.02% or 102,870 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 21,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 2.03 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Citigroup has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 891,002 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. Advisor Prns Lc owns 10,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Principal Group owns 4.40 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading owns 4,051 shares. Profund Ltd Llc has 47,593 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 150 shares.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $229.94M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “An Infrastructure Stock That’s a Good Bet for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch for When Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Reports Q4 Results – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:BIP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Brookfield Infrastructure Is The Best High-Yield Investment You’ll Ever Make – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.