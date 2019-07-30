Davis-Rea LTD Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake; USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. (USNZY) Shorts Raised By 250%

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 50.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 13,559 shares with $2.58M value, down from 27,654 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $964.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) had an increase of 250% in short interest. USNZY’s SI was 80,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 23,000 shares previously. With 113,300 avg volume, 1 days are for USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s short sellers to cover USNZY’s short positions. It closed at $2.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. makes and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The companyÂ’s products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It has a 33.33 P/E ratio. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses.

Another recent and important Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.