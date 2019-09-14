Davis-Rea LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN); American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Has Cut Its Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 17,483 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 12,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 19,845 were accumulated by Covington. Hgk Asset Management owns 35,580 shares. Dana Investment Advsr accumulated 0.74% or 86,581 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 2,539 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,547 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 56,173 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants owns 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,769 shares. Salem Counselors owns 10,334 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 184,270 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lvw Advisors Ltd has 14,924 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,000 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,308 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares to 146,054 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

