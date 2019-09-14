Davis-Rea LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Fedex (FDX); Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 153,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated owns 15.02M shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Ranger Management Limited Partnership stated it has 430 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 16,639 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 629,563 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 33,074 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications, Wisconsin-based fund reported 538,388 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc holds 312,097 shares. Clear Street Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Saturna holds 12,237 shares. Golub Group Inc Lc accumulated 1,818 shares. Windward Cap Ca owns 64,598 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 45,000 shares. Fsi Gp Limited Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,463 shares. Clearbridge Invests has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.74% or 50,383 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,000 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,762 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc owns 168,729 shares. Old Bankshares In holds 0.36% or 42,779 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cambridge Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,805 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 5,681 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 7,658 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 2,527 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 50,115 shares. 2,577 were accumulated by Lincoln Corp. Baxter Bros has 0.86% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barclays Plc invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Commerce Savings Bank accumulated 20,608 shares. Howard has 74,396 shares. Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd has invested 0.68% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hamel Assoc Incorporated invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “China Begins Probe Into FedEx Knives Shipment To Hong Kong – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they’re fighting illegal drug shipments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STG, FDX, PS and VAL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.