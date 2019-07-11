Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position by $808,990; As Coresite Reality (COR) Share Price Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Holding

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 13254.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 111,015 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.48. About 672,987 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares to 61,805 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,573 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 16,356 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Johnson Investment Counsel has 16,356 shares. 8,490 were accumulated by Endowment Mgmt L P. Whittier Co holds 0.16% or 47,846 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Dubuque Natl Bank Com holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Btim Corporation accumulated 290,871 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Gradient Ltd Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 19 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 11,370 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Capital Bancorporation Tx has 0.55% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 12,434 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.04% or 5,144 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 3,009 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 3,210 shares. Reliant Management Limited Co owns 21,790 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 26,334 shares. Tci Wealth reported 1,917 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ci Invs holds 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 73,000 shares. Charter Trust reported 8,270 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 5,268 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Da Davidson accumulated 36,262 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.