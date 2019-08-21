Davis R M Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Ellsworth Fund LTD (ECF) Has 2.43 Sentiment

Ellsworth Fund LTD (ECF) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 funds started new and increased holdings, while 7 sold and reduced their stakes in Ellsworth Fund LTD. The funds in our database reported: 4.04 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ellsworth Fund LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 15 New Position: 2.

Davis R M Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 26,677 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Davis R M Inc holds 276,615 shares with $32.62M value, up from 249,938 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Davis R M Inc decreased Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 27,003 shares to 37,766 valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 14,427 shares and now owns 281,744 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt accumulated 687,130 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Invest Counselors invested in 439,336 shares or 5.13% of the stock. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 4.69 million shares stake. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 4.88% stake. Kingdon Capital Ltd Company reported 270,067 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 1.76% or 52,487 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 27,929 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 53,248 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Qv Invsts Incorporated invested in 2.27% or 135,019 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp has 6.92M shares for 9.21% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has invested 4.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joel Isaacson & Company Limited Company holds 51,101 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 3.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.48% above currents $137.26 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Reaffirms Its 5% Minimum Distribution Policy and Declares Distribution of $0.12 Per Share – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Declares Distribution of $0.13 Per Share – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Fans of Teslaâ€™s stock might find the car makerâ€™s bonds a profitable investment – MarketWatch” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 487 Advisors Disciplined – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NBB/NBD And EMO/CBA Mergers Complete – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $142.60 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,884 activity.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) has risen 10.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.70% the S&P500.