Davis R M Upped Its Teleflex (TFX) Position by $1.63 Million; Market Value Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 81,653 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, up from 76,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $363.92. About 204,482 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 6.23 million shares. 45,577 are held by Atria Investments Ltd. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.04% stake. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Vermont-based Rock Point Advsr Limited Co has invested 5.62% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.94% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). James stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc reported 3.82 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 51,747 shares. 2,408 were reported by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.04% stake. Old Point Tru And Fincl Serv N A stated it has 93,898 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 14,360 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 104,892 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,514 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. $991,261 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford And Associate holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 4,200 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt holds 2,880 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 38,374 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 60,602 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,250 are owned by Fiduciary. Frontier Cap Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 291,831 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 25 shares. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,189 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc has 6,931 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 216 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.05% or 8,561 shares. Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Lc has 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,745 shares. Scout Invests Inc has 0.44% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 71,465 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21,466 shares to 30,557 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,675 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.