Davis R M Trimmed By $2.74 Million Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; Asta Funding Has 1 Sentiment

Asta Funding Inc (ASFI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 4 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold stock positions in Asta Funding Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 942,470 shares, up from 940,319 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Asta Funding Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Davis R M Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc sold 8,022 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Davis R M Inc holds 140,065 shares with $47.90 million value, down from 148,087 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,499 shares to 13,719 valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,413 shares and now owns 207,528 shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corp was raised too.

