Davis R M Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Has Increased by $2.36 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Market Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 146,912 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 293,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, up from 269,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 302,580 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $11.85 million for 32.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Badger Meter Selected as Columbia, South Carolina’s Advanced â€œSmart Waterâ€ Technologies Partner – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S&P Global Releases Special Report, #ChangePays in Energy, Showcasing Women’s Representation in Global Energy Sector – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

