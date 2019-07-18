Davis R M Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Cut by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Stake in Hologic (HOLX) by $1.32 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 27,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 585,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 558,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 2.02 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 8,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,071 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81 million, down from 165,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 623,566 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Capital Research Investors has invested 0.14% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 7,508 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 34,983 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,543 shares. American International, a New York-based fund reported 103,993 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1% or 254,559 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 137,033 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,512 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 39,751 shares. Duquesne Family Office Llc stated it has 336,700 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.12M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Advisory Limited Com owns 1,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.02% or 19,411 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,824 shares to 211,755 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 18,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,115 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.20 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,528 shares to 402,218 shares, valued at $44.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

