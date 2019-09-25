Davis R M Stake in Ansys (ANSS) Decreased by $309,876; Air Lease (AL) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Upped Position by $462,480

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 1,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 100,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55M, down from 101,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $214.72. About 145,821 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 457.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 2,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 131,420 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,514 shares to 456,143 shares, valued at $52.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 4,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 53.68 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 87,346 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Massachusetts Ma has 0.25% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,132 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 201,630 shares. 630 were reported by Clean Yield Grp Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 30,673 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.14% or 75,309 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 308,877 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin Services has invested 1.58% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 14,508 were accumulated by Amer Century Incorporated. Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 8 shares. 36,788 were accumulated by Cambridge Financial. Ameriprise holds 0.06% or 642,880 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 22,110 shares to 31,776 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 60,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,486 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

