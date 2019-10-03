Davis R M Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $29.48 Million

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,521 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.32 million, up from 276,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 16.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 45.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 556,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 671,777 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.21M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.03M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,275 shares to 33,491 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 22,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,785 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 77,537 shares to 229,820 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 10,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,995 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

