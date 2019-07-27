Davis R M Raised By $2.17 Million Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position; DAIRY FARM INTL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (DFILF) Shorts Lowered By 10.03%

DAIRY FARM INTL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DFILF) had a decrease of 10.03% in short interest. DFILF’s SI was 413,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.03% from 459,800 shares previously. It closed at $7.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 30,184 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Davis R M Inc holds 373,286 shares with $27.05M value, up from 343,102 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp now has $37.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Davis R M Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 8,938 shares to 118,083 valued at $19.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 5,416 shares and now owns 133,081 shares. C was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 341,661 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7.42 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 308,081 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 143,848 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 46 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc invested in 125 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc has 356,230 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,158 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 76,586 shares. Dean Inv Associates Lc holds 0.57% or 54,078 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 120,111 shares. 15,237 are held by Merian (Uk) Limited. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 2.35% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 48,430 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Llc reported 25,296 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. 1,208 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 7. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

