Davis R M Position in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $1.35 Million; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Boosted Brown (BF.B) Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 124.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 2.71M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.74M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 1.97 million shares traded or 56.04% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 10,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 272,660 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.14M, down from 283,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 1.92 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,671 shares to 45,026 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,920 shares stake. 606,162 are held by Primecap Mgmt Ca. 8,094 are held by Farmers Tru. Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,494 shares. Cv Starr And Company Incorporated Trust stated it has 40,000 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,274 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peoples Fin Serv Corporation holds 0.74% or 11,207 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,171 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc reported 2,110 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 7,343 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt owns 22,784 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,599 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.85 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.