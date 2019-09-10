Davis R M Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $6.23 Million as Stock Price Declined; Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding in Sina (SINA) by $102.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 461,667 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.02. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0.18% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 1.92M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has 0.17% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 3,825 are owned by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Conning Inc has invested 0.27% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.11% or 95,321 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.07% or 434,481 shares. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 5,107 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 575,600 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Baillie Gifford Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 131,550 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 131,444 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 103,900 shares to 388,395 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sina (SINA) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Regulators Crack Down on SINA Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $23.50 million for 32.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.