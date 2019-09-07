Davis R M Maintains Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR); As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sensato Investors Has Upped Its Stake

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 293,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, up from 269,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 310,345 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,427 shares to 281,744 shares, valued at $44.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,083 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,252 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 25,578 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,417 shares. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 67,375 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, New York-based fund reported 18,775 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 43,579 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 790,189 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.05% or 8,746 shares. 2.76M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Confluence Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Veritable Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,464 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 10,739 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 35,400 shares to 172,400 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 64,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,588 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

