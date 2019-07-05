Davis R M Maintains Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose While West Oak Capital Cut by $593,370 Its Position

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $355.94. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 340 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 11,469 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 1.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 99 are owned by Ironwood Fin Limited Co. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rench Wealth Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 14,889 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,100 shares. Summit Securities Group Llc reported 0.24% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,910 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Company has 305 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2,124 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wesbanco Bank & Trust accumulated 1.73% or 90,780 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,997 shares. Incorporated Ca reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26,176 shares to 613,227 shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,085 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny holds 0.49% or 46,980 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 88,222 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Management Inc has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The California-based Pure Advisors has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shelton Management holds 8,380 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 11,978 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,317 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.21 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 16,089 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 561,983 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 655,207 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rockland Commerce reported 24,344 shares.