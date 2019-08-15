Davis R M Lowered Position in Intuit (INTU) by $5.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, L & S Advisors Lifted Its Position

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 21,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 210,483 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.02M, down from 232,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $269.12. About 195,534 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 12,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,815 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 16,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 15,146 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt stated it has 53,482 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 16,379 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 394,018 shares. Prelude Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Suisse Ag reported 431,421 shares. Element Management Limited Com holds 0.96% or 121,169 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Novare Ltd reported 7,604 shares. Eagle Cap Ltd Co has invested 3.37% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 78,447 were reported by Taurus Asset Management Ltd Com. Lindsell Train Limited invested 11.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 49,167 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 17,662 shares to 184,055 shares, valued at $32.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horizon Inv Ltd stated it has 21,817 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company invested in 115,517 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Logan Mngmt owns 226,233 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 421,445 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 15.98M shares. Texas Retail Bank Tx owns 4,001 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap owns 5,920 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.94M are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Wealthquest stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hexavest invested in 982,975 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Stearns Services Grp Incorporated owns 23,642 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,267 shares to 110,556 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Etf.

