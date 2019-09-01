Davis R M Lifted Tjx Companies (TJX) Position By $2.29 Million; Prudential Financial Decreased By $38.79 Million Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position

Davis R M Inc increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 5.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 43,254 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Davis R M Inc holds 867,381 shares with $46.15M value, up from 824,127 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $65.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 50.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 668,769 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 659,714 shares with $38.73 million value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $10.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 859,053 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 7.33% above currents $54.97 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.71% or 59.18M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 2.71 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 5,412 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 5,652 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 31,545 shares. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or owns 33,815 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Service holds 2.53M shares. Natl Pension Service accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 504 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company invested in 21,897 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 10,918 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 8,685 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 3.43% or 197,374 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 4.75M shares. 500 are held by Csu Producer Res.

Davis R M Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 6,008 shares to 114,090 valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 91,635 shares and now owns 648,212 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Prudential Financial Inc increased Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 13,053 shares to 555,079 valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,860 shares and now owns 7,420 shares. Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 7,660 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 152,600 shares. 2.86M were accumulated by Northern. Smithfield Com reported 0% stake. Wright Investors Service Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Td Asset Management Inc reported 74,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 12,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 19,216 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 27,474 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Business Inc has 0.08% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 7,763 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1.30 million shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 55,333 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 0.05% or 212,798 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 36.16% above currents $52.88 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.