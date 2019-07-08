Davis R M Lifted Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $349.78. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 190,737 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 101,141 shares. Clal Ins has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greystone Managed Invests owns 24,479 shares. Beech Hill invested in 14,317 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Exchange Cap Mgmt has 1,314 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Co accumulated 2,565 shares. Quantres Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,000 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 1,674 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 890 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru owns 55,409 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,010 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru accumulated 3,111 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ameritas Inv holds 15,825 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 19,109 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 85,120 shares to 20,073 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 14,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,331 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M was made by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.