Davis R M Lifted Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) as Market Value Declined; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Market Value Rose, Holder American Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 8,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.43M, down from 374,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $162.15. About 2.16M shares traded or 50.13% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, up from 269,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 164,108 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Thematic Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 38,225 shares. Seabridge Investment, New Jersey-based fund reported 700 shares. Kepos LP reported 55,919 shares. Pinnacle Incorporated reported 1,902 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 128,862 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 228,654 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 167,914 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wells Fargo Mn has 2.00M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 334 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 14,651 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. Shares for $1.41M were sold by Wallach Matthew J.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 106.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital by 37,710 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $68.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,193 shares to 453,602 shares, valued at $36.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 83,417 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 7,978 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Co invested in 4,577 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 3,783 shares. 7,652 are held by First Republic Inv Management. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 2,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.07% or 35,800 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Invest Management invested 3.64% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Sei Invests holds 112,310 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com has 681,665 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 9,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.02% or 29,920 shares.