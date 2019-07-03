Davis R M Lifted Its Holding in Sherwin (SHW) by $715,520 as Stock Value Declined; United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holder Advent International Raised Holding by $4.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 3.25M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX)

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $463.39. About 330,451 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 80,291 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 3,060 shares. Logan Mngmt reported 1.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cim Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Strs Ohio owns 146,204 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,567 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com holds 475 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 12,541 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.78% or 57,592 shares. Central Retail Bank And Trust accumulated 3,305 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd has 6,653 shares. Delaware-based Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21,531 shares to 210,483 shares, valued at $55.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,085 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

