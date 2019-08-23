Davis R M Increases Stake in Sherwin (SHW); Fiera Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Toyota Motor (TM)

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $519.68. About 68,557 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 111,790 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 107,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $129.2. About 7,845 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 07/05/2018 – Toyota Earnings Tested by Rising U.S. Incentives, Yen (Correct); 23/04/2018 – China’s ride-hailing firm Didi wants to develop ‘purpose-built’ cars with automakers; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA COMMENTS ON MISSISSIPPI INVESTMENT IN STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – TOYOTA CONSIDERING FIRST 30-YEAR BOND SALE; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 09/04/2018 – Toyota Motor CDS Widens 2 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – Toyota and VH1 Save The Music Foundation Partner On Eight-Festival Activation To Benefit Music Education Programs In Public Schools; 20/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 7203.T SAYS IT WILL TEMPORARILY PAUSE AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TESTING FOLLOWING UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC UBER.UL SELF-DRIVING FATALITY IN ARIZONA; 08/05/2018 – The Drive: Toyota Plans to Spend $1.1B on Two Ontario RAV4 Plants

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,911 shares to 32,193 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,842 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

