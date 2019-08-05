Davis R M Increases Position in Sherwin (SHW); Pinnacle Holdings Has Trimmed Genesis Energy (GEL) Stake by $87.40 Million; Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy (GEL) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 104,485 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43B, down from 108,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 522,804 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Phase I Study of HY209 Gel in Healthy Male Volunteers for Atopic Dermatitis (Shaperon); 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Debuts All-Electric Essentia Concept at New York Show; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 29/05/2018 – SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90’s Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 420,383 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,510 shares to 331,807 shares, valued at $46.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,081 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset invested in 209,738 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 35,359 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Sunbelt accumulated 987 shares. Chesley Taft & Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,653 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,175 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 10,840 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tru Of Vermont has 3,119 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 11,344 shares. Meritage Gru LP has invested 9.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Virtu Lc has 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 28,919 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy by 89 shares to 42,369 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value by 1,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 440.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $20.83 million for 32.66 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity.