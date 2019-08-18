Davis R M Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Westfield Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Crane Co (CR) Position as Valuation Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 448,636 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.96M, down from 455,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 224,925 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,938 shares to 118,083 shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,067 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93 million for 12.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39,336 shares to 682,226 shares, valued at $125.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 510,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.