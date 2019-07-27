Davis R M Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Kepos Capital LP Cut Its Holding in Ugi (UGI) by $2.45 Million as Shares Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 44,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,799 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 121,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 986,780 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,592 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 11,500 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 6,694 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 46,600 shares. Paloma Prns holds 4,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The West Virginia-based Security National has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% or 983,158 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 52,729 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,626 shares. First Bancshares & Tru Of Newtown holds 3,708 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 799,682 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 31,790 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.04% stake. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1,654 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 67.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,733 shares to 13,531 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 199,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance holds 23,812 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 979 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holderness Invs accumulated 12,390 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Company reported 2,656 shares stake. Family Firm Inc stated it has 2,888 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rnc Capital Limited Co has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,086 shares. Yhb Advsr has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 17,997 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 68,305 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beacon Group stated it has 885 shares. Farmers reported 1,019 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,050 shares. Karpas Strategies stated it has 1,018 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing and Muilenburg: Turbulence Ahead – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21,466 shares to 30,557 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 91,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,212 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).