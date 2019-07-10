Davis R M Has Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake; Empire State Realty Trust Class A (ESRT) SI Increased By 15.28%

Davis R M Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 30,184 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Davis R M Inc holds 373,286 shares with $27.05 million value, up from 343,102 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp now has $36.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 3.29M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT) had an increase of 15.28% in short interest. ESRT’s SI was 3.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.28% from 2.66M shares previously. With 956,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT)’s short sellers to cover ESRT’s short positions. The SI to Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A’s float is 2.15%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 757,185 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 25 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report.

Davis R M Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 8,938 shares to 118,083 valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 43,093 shares and now owns 415,006 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 308,081 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership has 9.26% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.44M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 854,410 shares. 91,452 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 874,708 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 28,033 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 115 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 360,421 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 593,735 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strategic Services holds 0.5% or 49,984 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Corporation In owns 0.74% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,687 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd holds 0.23% or 33,531 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.07% or 351,692 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.59 million shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650. $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 19,483 shares. Prelude Mgmt has 147,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Voya Lc holds 27,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 4.20M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 62,099 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company reported 18,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 85 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 7,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 7,643 shares. Amer Intll Gp Inc owns 2,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 26,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 31,814 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Real Est Management Serv Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 316,000 shares. 10.17M are owned by Cohen Steers.

