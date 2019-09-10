Davis R M Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Position; Tang Capital Management Has Upped Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding By $3.88 Million

Davis R M Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 10.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 9,239 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Davis R M Inc holds 94,273 shares with $18.09 million value, up from 85,034 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31M shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds

Tang Capital Management Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 41.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tang Capital Management Llc acquired 102,000 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Tang Capital Management Llc holds 349,400 shares with $13.55 million value, up from 247,400 last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $421.25 million valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 954,134 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – NOW SEES 2018 CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 10% AND 12% (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED OF AROUND 10%); 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT DOES RESPECT OTHER BRANDS RIGHTS AND PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – Puma Expects 2018 Currency Adjusted Sales to Increase by 10% to 12%; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME FOR THE FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Puma Enters Wearables Sector; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE SEES FY 2018 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN THE RANGE OF € 310 MILLION TO € 330 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT LATEST; 12/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA publishes preliminary results for the first quarter 2018 and slightly raises full-year guidance for 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology has $57 highest and $900 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 63.01% above currents $10.84 stock price. Puma Biotechnology had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $900 target in Friday, August 9 report. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2400 target in Friday, May 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report.

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SDRL, GEVO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Puma (PBYI) Q2 Earnings Miss, Nerlynx Sales Rise, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Puma Biotechnology Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -2.63% below currents $232.87 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.