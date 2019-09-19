Davis R M Has Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $1.38 Million; Ball (BLL) Position Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 6,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 227,091 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.84M, down from 234,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.44. About 261,842 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 343.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 110,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 142,774 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 32,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 427,870 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Ball commits more than $1M to CU Boulder – BizWest” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball Earns Seventh Consecutive Listing on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Agrees to Sell its Tinplate Steel Aerosol Packaging Facilities in Argentina – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,586 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,854 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 371,327 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Charter Trust Com owns 72,291 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has 0.59% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 34,679 shares. Signaturefd holds 1,642 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 2,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 156,792 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 49,421 shares in its portfolio. Delta Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 7,060 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 136,067 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 207,076 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr stated it has 138,965 shares. Cleararc has 4,977 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Synovus Financial Corp owns 246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Cap Inc reported 1,221 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin holds 1.26 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.18 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.03% or 3,020 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 249,672 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Howland Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.5% stake. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.4% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 13,467 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sand Hill Ltd Liability Company reported 33,712 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,260 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt Co has 360 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,717 shares to 246,085 shares, valued at $52.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares I/T Corporate Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,502 shares, and has risen its stake in A.