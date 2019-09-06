Davis R M Has Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; OPSENS COMMON SHARES CANADA (OPSSF) Shorts Down By 22.99%

Davis R M Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 96.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 63,031 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Davis R M Inc holds 128,237 shares with $24.79M value, up from 65,206 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $219.81. About 4.16 million shares traded or 126.50% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

OPSENS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had a decrease of 22.99% in short interest. OPSSF’s SI was 6,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.99% from 8,700 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 0 days are for OPSENS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s short sellers to cover OPSSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.6259 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Davis R M Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 6,008 shares to 114,090 valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 7,300 shares and now owns 2,675 shares. Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Group stated it has 143,484 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 31,886 shares. Moreover, Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,800 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 1.18% or 100,655 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 1,928 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan owns 12,300 shares. Amp Cap has invested 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 2.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 93,389 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 5,690 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 4,149 shares stake. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,504 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 59,511 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 2.91% above currents $219.81 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21.