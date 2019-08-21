Davis R M Has Lowered Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.40 Million; Bislett Management Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $610,000; Share Value Rose

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 347,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.57 million, down from 358,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 354,190 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 354,240 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,196 shares. 168,812 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Management Nv. Chemung Canal Commerce holds 2.79% or 95,420 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0.19% or 4,387 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 697 shares. Laffer Invs invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bennicas & Assocs holds 13,796 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.54% or 16,816 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 4,345 shares. Bb&T reported 0.88% stake. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wills Fincl Grp reported 3.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 273,272 shares. Chevy Chase Holding invested 0.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Markston Lc has invested 1.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio

