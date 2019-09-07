Davis R M Has Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $1.38 Million; Shares Rose; Boltwood Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain: Analyst; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 8,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 157,071 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81M, down from 165,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96M for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,664 shares to 46,343 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Em Etf (VWO).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares to 34,206 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,598 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, FB, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.