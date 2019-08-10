Davis R M Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.86 Million; Valuation Rose; Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $437,235 Its Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 215,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, down from 219,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 7,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,863 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, up from 55,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11,848 shares to 217,998 shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,541 shares, and cut its stake in C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 99,008 shares to 281,372 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.