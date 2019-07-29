Davis R M Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $6.23 Million; Bluespruce Investments LP Position in Msci (MSCI) Trimmed by $29.80 Million

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 592,147 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, INCLUDING PURCHASE PRICE, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video); 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19,879 shares to 413,152 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 257,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,450 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Mngmt Llc reported 67,985 shares. First Merchants owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 283 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 605 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 2,033 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.41 million shares. David R Rahn And Assocs holds 3,342 shares or 5.05% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Lc owns 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,363 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,267 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Fincl Ser reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Planning Corporation invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.16% stake. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.47% or 77,862 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 6,073 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.04% or 26,324 shares. 6,565 are held by Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Synovus Finance has 10 shares. 1,623 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Capital Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 100,634 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp reported 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Ycg Ltd Co has invested 5% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dock Street Asset Mngmt owns 57,819 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 103 shares. Covington Mngmt has 1,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp owns 67,855 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

