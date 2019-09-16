Davis R M Has Lifted Its Position in Wex (WEX) as Stock Rose; Tarbox Group Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 2.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 3078.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 46,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 48,148 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02 million, up from 1,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.88. About 490,007 shares traded or 80.76% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,129 shares to 129,952 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,262 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt has 3,010 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 250 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 121,591 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 38,232 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 18,458 are held by Hm Payson And Company. Stephens Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.17% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 295,923 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 240,875 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 238,305 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 59 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested in 72,173 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc holds 995 shares. Voya Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 52,766 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 33,740 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.