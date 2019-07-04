Davis R M Has Lifted Its Position in Sherwin (SHW) by $715,520 as Market Valuation Declined; Usa Technologies (USAT) Position Has Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 594,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 223,341 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 209,270 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 226,025 shares to 471,977 shares, valued at $38.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 664,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 23,359 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 11,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 56,800 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 422,604 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 92,794 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 162,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Co invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Shannon River Fund Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 600,501 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 75,705 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 25,100 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,118 shares. 970,888 are owned by State Street. 36,341 were accumulated by Amer Gru. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 3.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,995 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc owns 499 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd owns 940 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 875 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 9,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2.40 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Com. 9,163 were reported by Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 19,720 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 656 shares. Diversified holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,184 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 33,649 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $56.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,593 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.