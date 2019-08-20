Davis R M Has Lifted By $2.17 Million Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Holding; BEAR CREEK MINING (BCEKF) Shorts Up By 8.82%

Davis R M Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc acquired 30,184 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Davis R M Inc holds 373,286 shares with $27.05 million value, up from 343,102 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp now has $34.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 1.94M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

BEAR CREEK MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had an increase of 8.82% in short interest. BCEKF’s SI was 11,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.82% from 10,200 shares previously. With 45,000 avg volume, 0 days are for BEAR CREEK MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)’s short sellers to cover BCEKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.0515 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6285. About 52,957 shares traded or 67.48% up from the average. Bear Creek Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 8,938 shares to 118,083 valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 26,176 shares and now owns 613,227 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 16.20% above currents $61.86 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $6400 target. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 834,716 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 3,934 were accumulated by Woodstock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5.26 million shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,023 shares. First Mercantile Communication reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Yhb Investment Advsr reported 1.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Victory Cap has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.34 million shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Co has invested 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 703,536 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Citizens National Bank Co accumulated 26,151 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M.

